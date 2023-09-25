BSF seizes android mobiles from smugglers in West Bengal's Malda

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel of Border Outpost Sasani in West Bengal's Malda district have seized 32 android mobiles of different brands which the smugglers were trying to smuggle across the border to Bangladesh, said officials. The recovered mobile phones are estimated to be valued at around Rs. 4,10,000.

"The jawans on duty saw one smuggler coming towards the Border fence, who was in the process of throwing some goods over the fence. Seeing this, the jawans immediately challenged and chased the smuggler," said a statement issued by the BSF. "The smuggler fled from the spot seeing the troops coming towards him. Thereafter, during a thorough search of the area, the jawans seized 32 mobiles of different brands from the spot," the statement added.

The seized goods were handed over to the Customs Department, Malda for further legal action, said officials. (ANI)

