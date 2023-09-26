Russia downs 7 Ukrainian drones over Belgorod region - local official
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 00:47 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 00:47 IST
Russian air defence has shot down seven Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.
According to Gladkov, there are no casualties.
