UP: Yogi govt to rejuvenate 62,000 PWD roads in 2023-24

The Uttar Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making rapid strides towards its goal to remove potholes and rejuvenate its roads. According to the Public Works Department, it has already achieved 30 percent of its target regarding pothole clearance and street restoration in the state so far in the financial year 2023-24. Besides, in National Highways, 75.30 per cent of the restoration target has been achieved.

It is worth mentioning here that the Yogi government has set the target of restoring 62,000 roads and ridding these of potholes in this financial year and has implemented an action plan in this regard. In line with CM Yogi's vision of a pothole-free Uttar Pradesh, the Public Works Department has so far this year allocated Rs 275 crore for the renovation of streets across all districts and the government is monitoring the works being carried out by the department regularly, read UP Government press release.

There are a total of 1.14 lakh km of roads under the Public Works Department in Uttar Pradesh, out of which the government is working on the restoration of more than 62,000 roads this year. Out of 62,000 roads, the government has set the target of removal of potholes from 44869 and renovation of 17588 roads. So far, potholes have been removed from 1711 streets whereas 5277 roads have undergone a complete makeover in the current financial year. Thus, the Public Works Department has completed works on a total of 6988 roads with pothole removal constituting 3.81 per cent of the works and road restoration 30 per cent of the works.

It is noteworthy that under the Public Works Department, roads related to Mandi, Panchayati Raj, Irrigation, Rural Development, Urban Development, Sugarcane, Housing and Urban Planning and Infrastructure and Industrial Development departments come. Meanwhile, a total of 364 works related to the removal of potholes and restoration of National Highways have been completed so far in the year 2023-24. In terms of percentage, 28.35 percent success has been achieved in pothole removal works while restoration works have been completed on 75.30 per cent of roads.

It is noteworthy that four zones of the National Highways Department are working in the state. Among these, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI-West UP) has performed the best this year, achieving 62.57 per cent success in achieving the set targets of pothole removal and 85.79 per cent success in completing restoration works. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)