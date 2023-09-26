Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:13 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:13 IST
RBI cancels licence of Nashik Zilla Girna Sahakari Bank
Reserve Bank on Tuesday cancelled the banking licence of Nashik Zilla Girna Sahakari Bank Limited as the Nashik-based lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking', which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits, with immediate effect, Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

It also said the Commissioner and Registrar of Cooperative, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive a deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

''As per the data submitted by the bank, 99.92 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC,'' the RBI said.

DICGC has already paid Rs 16.27 crore of the total insured deposits based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank.

RBI said the cooperative bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, and it has failed to comply with the requirements of provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, it added.

The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full, it said.

Public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, the RBI said while cancelling the licence effective Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

