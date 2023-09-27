Left Menu

China's central bank to use 'precise, forceful' policy to bolster recovery

China will step up government investment and policy incentives to spur private investment and promote a recovery in prices from a low level, the central bank said. The PBOC reaffirmed its stance of keeping the yuan stable and preventing the risk of currency overshooting.

Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 08:00 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 08:00 IST
China's central bank to use 'precise, forceful' policy to bolster recovery

China's central bank said on Wednesday it would step up policy adjustments and implement monetary policy in a "precise and forceful" manner to support the economic recovery.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will keep liquidity reasonably ample and maintain stable credit expansion, the bank said in a statement after a quarterly meeting of its monetary policy committee. "The current external environment is becoming more complex and severe, international economic trade and investment are slowing down, inflation is still high, and interest rates in developed countries remain high," the central bank said.

"The domestic economy continues to recover and improve, within increasing momentum, but it still faces challenges such as insufficient demand." "We need to continue to work hard and take advantage of the improving momentum, step up macro policy adjustments, implement the prudent monetary policy in a precise and forceful manner," the PBOC said.

The world's second-largest economy is showing some signs of stabilising after a flurry of modest policy measures, but the outlook is clouded by a property downturn, aging demographics, high debt and geopolitical tensions. China will step up government investment and policy incentives to spur private investment and promote a recovery in prices from a low level, the central bank said.

The PBOC reaffirmed its stance of keeping the yuan stable and preventing the risk of currency overshooting. The central bank also pledged to promote the healthy and stable development of the property market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023