BJD announces 'Jan Sampark Padayatra' from Oct 2

Patnaik, in an open letter to all the party functionaries, said the padayatra will cover every nook and corner of the state.BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told reporters here on Tuesday that party workers and leaders will also attend training camps in all the assembly constituencies.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:38 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:46 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that the ruling BJD will launch a ‘Jan Sampark Padayatra’ from October 2 to October 11 to highlight the state government’s welfare programmes among people. Patnaik, in an open letter to all the party functionaries, said the ‘padayatra’ will cover every nook and corner of the state.

BJD vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra told reporters here on Tuesday that party workers and leaders will also attend training camps in all the assembly constituencies. District presidents, observers and other senior leaders will monitor the camps.

Starting from the district level, the ‘padayatra’ will be organised in every ward and panchayat throughout Odisha.

All party functionaries will actively participate in it, he said.

Mishra said the BJD will also organise other activities including blood donation camps and plantation drives in the state.

The BJD’s ‘padayatra’ will coincide with Congress’ ‘Ghar Ghar Congress’ programme from September 25 to October 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

