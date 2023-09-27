Left Menu

India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their aim is to make India a global growth engine and that the country will soon emerge as an economic powerhouse of the world.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 13:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 12:49 IST
India will soon emerge as global economic powerhouse: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said their aim is to make India a global growth engine and that the country will soon emerge as an economic powerhouse of the world. Speaking at an event to mark the completion of 20 years of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Modi said they sowed small seeds of a ''Vibrant Gujarat'' 20 years ago, and today it has developed into a big tree.

''We organised Vibrant Gujarat to make the state a growth engine of India. After 2014, our aim has been to make India a global growth engine,” he said addressing a gathering of industrialists and businessmen. ''We are standing at such a phase that India will soon emerge as a global economic powerhouse,” he said. “It is my guarantee to you that in a few years from now, in front of your eyes, India will be among the top three economies of the world,” the PM said. Modi highlighted how from a humble beginning, the Vibrant Gujarat events have turned into an institution and many states later followed it by organising their own investment summits. ''Swami Vivekanada said every work passes through three stages -first it is mocked, later it faces opposition and finally it is accepted, especially when the idea is ahead of time,'' Modi said, comparing the success of Vibrant Gujarat and how it passed through different stages.

The PM also said that Vibrant Gujarat became a success at such a time when the central government (previous UPA dispensation) was ''indifferent'' to the industrial progress of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023