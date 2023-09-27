PTC India board approves appointment of Manoj Jhawar as Director
The Board of the company in its meeting held on September 27, 2023, appointed Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Whole-time Director designated as Director Commercial Operations in PTC India Ltd w.e.f. date of his joining subject to the Articles of Association of the Company, it said.Jhawar has a PhD in Management Sciences and a Masters in Industrial Engineering and Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He has more than three decades of work experience in commercialIT managementfinance and engineering domains.
- Country:
- India
PTC India on Wednesday said its board has approved the appointment of Manoj Kumar Jhawar as its Director (Commercial & Operations).
He has been appointed for a tenure of five years or the date of superannuation i.e. 60 years of age, whichever is earlier, PTC India said in a regulatory filing. ''The Board (of the company) in its meeting held on September 27, 2023, appointed Manoj Kumar Jhawar as Whole-time Director designated as Director (Commercial & Operations) in PTC India Ltd w.e.f. date of his joining subject to the Articles of Association of the Company,'' it said.
Jhawar has a PhD in (Management Sciences) and a Masters in Industrial Engineering and Management from Devi Ahilya University, Indore. He has more than three decades of work experience in commercial/IT management/finance and engineering domains. He has a decade of experience of working in senior leadership roles (Director/CFO/CITO) in the power distribution sector.
