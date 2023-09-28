Left Menu

Muktesh Pardeshi appointed as Secretary, NATGRID CEO Piyush Goyal gets extension

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi who was the Special Secretary (G20 Operations) as Secretary (Consular Passport and Visa division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in Ministry of External Affairs. 

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Wednesday approved the appointment of Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi who was the Special Secretary (G20 Operations) as Secretary (Consular Passport and Visa division and Overseas Indian Affairs) in Ministry of External Affairs. "The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi (IFS: 1991), Special Secretary (G20 Operations) as Secretary (CPV and OIA), Ministry of External Affairs vice Dr Ausaf Sayeed upon his superannuation on 30.09.2023," an official notification read.

Muktesh Pardeshi as Special Secretary headed the G20 Summit operations which was held in the national capital earlier this month. Meanwhile, ACC also approved an extension in the central deputation tenure of NATGRID CEO Piyush Goyal till November 19, 2025.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in central deputation tenure of  Piyush Goyal, IAS (NL:94), CEO, NATGRID beyond 25.03.2024 for a period up to 19.11.2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," an official notification read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

