UP: Doctor allegedly kills his wife and 2 children, later dies by suicide in Raebareli

A doctor allegedly killed his wife, two children and later died by suicide in the Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh. According to the police, the deceased Arun Singh was posted as an Assistant Divisional Medical Officer at Modern Rail Coach Factory.

The Modern Rail Coach Factory is located in Lalganj, Rae Bareli. "The family has not been in contact with anyone since last Sunday. The bodies were taken into possession and sent for post-mortem," police said.

Alok Priyadarshi, Raebareli SP said, "According to the information, the doctor was an eye specialist. He was suffering from depression. Evidence found on the spot also shows that many injections were used before his death. It seems that first, he made the children unconscious by giving them medicine and then attacked their heads. He later hanged himself. More details will be revealed after the post-mortem. The bodies of the doctor, his wife and two children (a daughter and a son) have been recovered. The girl's age seems to be 14 years and the age of the boy 5 years." More details are awaited. (ANI)

