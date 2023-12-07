"9,000 officials from other districts deployed for relief work in Chennai": TN chief secretary

Briefing about the restoration work that is underway in Chennai after cyclone Michaung hit the city, Tamil Nadu chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Thursday said that 9,000 officials from other districts are deployed for the relief work. "Work on water stagnation at 343 places is underway. Food packets are being distributed in the flood-affected areas. Other district workers like medical staff, fire service staff, EN staff, etc., have been called to work in Chennai for restoration. A total of 9,000 officials from other districts are also deployed for the relief work in Chennai," Meena said.

"A huge improvement has been found from today morning. Till tomorrow evening 100 per cent power supply will be given," he added. The chief secretary informed that there were 1,442 trees that fell in Chennai, out of which 243 trees are still left to be cleared and it will be done tonight.

He further said that state government is trying to pump out the logged water from the low lying areas. "488 bus roots are there in Chennai, out of which 39 bus roots are still left to be cleared, he added.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who was on a visit to Tamil Nadu to assess the on-ground situation in the cyclone-hit state, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu and is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis. "PM Narendra Modi is distressed by the loss of lives in Tamil Nadu. He is personally overseeing the response to the current crisis and has spoken to Chief Minister MK Stalin assuring all possible help from the Central Government," Singh said speaking at a press conference in Chennai after holding a meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The Defence Minister said that he has been directed by the PM Modi to personally monitor the situation. "... I have also been directed by the Prime Minister to personally monitor the situation here...Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Metrological Department, NDRF, all central agencies have been doing the best they can to mitigate the current crisis...," he said.

Speaking about the aerial survey he undertook to see the situation in the state, he said, "I took an aerial survey followed by a one-to-one meeting with the Chief Minister and a review meeting with the concerned officials. Together we are putting up an effective response to the situation here and hopefully, we will improve it further..." Rajnath Singh said that the first installment of the central share of the State Disaster Response Force has already been released and the Prime Minister has been directed to release the second installment in advance.

"The first installment of the central share of the SDRF amounting to Rs 450 crore had been released earlier. Since the problem of urban floods has been repeatedly witnessed in Chennai in recent years, the Government of India has approved a centre funding of Rs 500 crore for urban flood management activities...," Singh said. "PM Narendra Modi has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second installment of the SDRF of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu," he added.

The Centre has also approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs 561.29 crore for 'Integrated Urban Flood Management Activities for Chennai Basin Project' under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF), which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore, the Defence Minister said. (ANI)

