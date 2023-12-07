Left Menu

PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023 being held at Red Fort on December 8, 2023, at 4 PM.

ANI | Updated: 07-12-2023 21:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 21:21 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023, being held at Red Fort on December 8, 2023, at 4 PM. According to the Prime Minister's office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design and the student Biennale- Samunnati.

It was the Prime Minister's vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship Global Cultural Initiative in the country, like the International Biennales in Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others. In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched. Further, the development of cultural spaces in five cities in India namely Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad & Varanasi, was also announced. The Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the cultural space in Delhi. Running from December 9 to 15, 2023, the IAADB follows recent key cultural initiatives like the International Museum Expo in May 2023 and the Festival of Libraries in August 2023. Designed to foster a comprehensive conversation among artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, and the public, IAADB aims to strengthen the cultural dialogue while providing opportunities for collaboration within the evolving economy.

The Biennale will feature theme-based exhibitions each day, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. From 'Rite of Passage: Doors of India' on Day 1 to 'Shaping the Built: Celebrating Women in Architecture' on Day 7, IAADB promises a diverse and enriching experience for participants. IAADB will include pavilions based on the above themes, panel discussions, art workshops, an art bazaar, heritage walks and a parallel student biennale. The student biennale (Samunnati) at Lalit Kala Akademi will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, interact with peers & professionals, and gain valuable exposure within the architecture community through design competition, display of heritage, installation designs, workshops, etc. IAADB 23 is set to be a watershed moment for the country as it will herald India entering the Biennale landscape.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local', the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort is being set up. It will showcase the unique and indigenous crafts of India and provide a collaborative space between the karigars and the designers. Paving the way for a sustainable cultural economy, it will empower the artisan communities with new designs and innovations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023