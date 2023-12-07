PM Modi to inaugurate Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale 2023 at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) 2023, being held at Red Fort on December 8, 2023, at 4 PM. According to the Prime Minister's office (PMO), the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design and the student Biennale- Samunnati.

It was the Prime Minister's vision to develop and institutionalise a flagship Global Cultural Initiative in the country, like the International Biennales in Venice, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Sharjah, among others. In line with this vision, a nationwide campaign to reinvent, rebrand, renovate and re-house museums was launched. Further, the development of cultural spaces in five cities in India namely Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad & Varanasi, was also announced. The Indian Art, Architecture & Design Biennale (IAADB) will serve as an introduction to the cultural space in Delhi. Running from December 9 to 15, 2023, the IAADB follows recent key cultural initiatives like the International Museum Expo in May 2023 and the Festival of Libraries in August 2023. Designed to foster a comprehensive conversation among artists, architects, designers, photographers, collectors, and the public, IAADB aims to strengthen the cultural dialogue while providing opportunities for collaboration within the evolving economy.

The Biennale will feature theme-based exhibitions each day, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of India. From 'Rite of Passage: Doors of India' on Day 1 to 'Shaping the Built: Celebrating Women in Architecture' on Day 7, IAADB promises a diverse and enriching experience for participants. IAADB will include pavilions based on the above themes, panel discussions, art workshops, an art bazaar, heritage walks and a parallel student biennale. The student biennale (Samunnati) at Lalit Kala Akademi will provide an opportunity for students to showcase their work, interact with peers & professionals, and gain valuable exposure within the architecture community through design competition, display of heritage, installation designs, workshops, etc. IAADB 23 is set to be a watershed moment for the country as it will herald India entering the Biennale landscape.

Aligning with the Prime Minister's vision of 'Vocal for Local', the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Centre for Design' at Red Fort is being set up. It will showcase the unique and indigenous crafts of India and provide a collaborative space between the karigars and the designers. Paving the way for a sustainable cultural economy, it will empower the artisan communities with new designs and innovations. (ANI)

