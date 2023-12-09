Assam Governor releases two books of Chief Minister Sarma

Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria released two books titled "Mukhya Mantrir Diary 2," and "Mukhya Mantrir Boktrita Sankalan 2," written by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati on Saturday. The first book "Mukhya Mantrir Diary 2," is a comprehensive book, meticulously penned by the Chief Minister, capturing the nuances and intricacies of his daily engagements as the Chief Minister of the State.

Following the successful release of the first volume covering the inaugural year of the Chief Minister in office, the second volume encapsulates the challenges faced, decisions made, and the overall dynamism inherent in the functioning of the institution. The second book "Mukhya Mantrir Boktrita Sankalan 2," features a compilation of 65 select speeches delivered on different occasions during his 2nd year as the Chief Minister.

The speeches addressed a wide range of issues concerning the state and its people, and have been thoughtfully edited into articles and incorporated in this book. This is the second volume of a series of Dr Sarma's speeches as Chief Minister of the State. Speaking on the occasion, Governor Kataria while thanking Chief Minister Dr Sarma for writing the books said that the books will prove to be an important record to the posterity.

He said that the books will provide an opportunity to the readers to know about government administration and the working of the Chief Minister. "Both the books written by Chief Minister Dr Sarma deal excessively with the administration, and governance of the present day, which according to him will definitely be a bridge for the future generation to know about the governance and administration run under the leadership of the Chief Minister," he added.

The Governor during his speech also hailed the Chief Minister for creating an enabling environment in all fields of the state. He thanked the Chief Minister for creating a prolific ambience in universities and other educational institutions. He said that the model schools set up in tea garden areas under his leadership have brought about a paradigm shift in the educational landscape in the state in general and tea garden areas in particular.

Kataria also said that the books written by the Chief Minister will prove to be records between the promises made and fulfilled, as he said that Chief Minister Dr Sarma will definitely be an inspiration for all leaders to write their own diaries. The governor said that the books will be useful in understanding the work of the Chief Minister. The books highlight the resolute steps taken by the Chief Minister to deal with crises.

Chief Minister Dr Sarma, while speaking on the occasion, said that the books he has written will be important resources for the future. He said that being the head of state administration, the Chief Minister's comment is regarded as the statement of the government.

Therefore, the Chief Minister's speeches during the incumbent's term in office, represent the government's principle, priority etc. for the people. In view of this, the decision has been taken to compile his speeches in the book so that the book turns out to be an important resource of history. He said that the speeches delivered by the Governor in Republic Day and the Chief Minister in Independence consider to be very important for the government.

Moreover, the speeches delivered during the inauguration of different government programmes and schemes reflect the inherent philosophy of the government. Therefore, the Chief Minister exhorted the importance of compiling the speeches and publishing them in books.

Moreover, speaking on the need for diary, the Chief Minister said that, he took the decision to write a diary taking into consideration the need of the future. Referring to the past Chief Ministers of Assam, Dr. Sarma said that their daily accounts in the form of a diary would have been a rich resource for the present generation to know about the time and circumstances under which they ruled the state. The absence of written accounts of their daily nuances and encounters as the Chief Minister, sometimes, their image as the Chief Minister is understood quite differently. He said that his diary encompassing his daily accounts as the Chief Minister has been published for the readers to give them a fair idea about the Chief Minister, the institution and their priorities for the people.

He, however, said that in view of the secrecy attached to the functioning of the Chief Minister's Office, the diary he wrote is not a complete one. Referring to the response his first diary received from the readers, Dr. Sarma said that the royalty he received from the sale of the diary was given to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The Chief Minister at the same time thanked the Governor for releasing another book written by his Principal Press Secretary Dhruba Mahanta.

He said that the book is based on the historical facts of the state. On the occasion, Governor Kataria also released an Oriya translation of Chief Minister's book, 'Anya Ek Dristi Kon'. Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika gave the welcome address in the programme which was also attended among others by Sahitya Akademi Award winner and editor of Sadin Anuradha Sarma Pujari, Chancellor, Nagaland University Samudra Gupta Kashyap, VC Gauhati University Prof. Pratap Jyoti Handique, few members of the State Council of Ministers, MP, MLAs, Chief Minister's mother Mrinalini Devi, his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and a host of other dignitaries. Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha delivered the vote of thanks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)