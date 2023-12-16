CM Dhami honours martyrs of 1971 war, says UCC on the way in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'Tribute Ceremony' organised on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas' at Martyr Memorial Gandhi Park, Dehradun. Speaking at the programme, CM Dhami expressed pride in the army's historic victory in 1971, after Indian soldiers forced 93,000 Pakistani soldiers to surrender.

He also announced the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand soon. "Being a soldier's son, I feel very proud when I come to such a programme. Today is, indeed, a very historic day for us. In 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers were made to surrender by our soldiers," CM Dhami said.

On the proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, CM Dhami said, "We are going to implement UCC in Uttarakhand very soon. We are on course to leading the country in implementing this law." Earlier, Dhami took to his official handle on 'X' to commemorate 'Vijay Diwas', posting, "Today is the day to celebrate the Indian Army in the war between India and Pakistan. On this day in the year 1971, about 93 thousand armed Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the bravery of the brave sons of Mother India."

Meanwhile, soldiers from the 9th Corps paid tributes to the fallen bravehearts in 1971 on 'Vijay Diwas' at the State War Memorial at Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. Lieutenant General KS Brar, the General Officer Commanding Dakshin Bharat Area, honoured the fallen heroes of 1971 at the War Memorial in Chennai.

The Eastern Naval Command conducted a wreath-laying ceremony to commemorate Vijay Diwas on Saturday at the War Memorial in Andhra's Visakhapatnam. During the ceremony, tributes were paid to the army personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the 1971 war. A floral wreath was placed at the 'Victory at Sea' War Memorial by Vice Admiral G Srinivasan, AVSM, VSM Director General Naval Projects, Visakhapatnam.

Earlier in the day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, paid their respects to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers at the Memorial on Vijay Diwas.

In Jammu, Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division, paid his respects to the fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh. Paying glowing tributes to the soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty, he stated, "I salute the sacrifice of our soldiers."

Meanwhile, Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command, also paid respect to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on Vijay Diwas. (ANI)

