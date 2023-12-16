Mizoram Governor unfurls national flag atop 70-foot-high mast to mark Vijay Diwas

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war, Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Governor of Mizoram, unfurled the 70-foot national flag at Assam Rifles Headquarters, Aizawl. The National Flag atop a 70-foot mast is the first of its kind to have been installed in the state of Mizoram, read a press statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The ceremony was organised to commemorate Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the indomitable bravery of Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the 1971 war. On this occasion, it may be worthwhile to mention that the state of Mizoram witnessed the incomparable participation of soldiers during the 1971 war, where the fearless Mizos showed impeccable valour.

The ceremony also aims to spread a feeling of nationalism and patriotism. Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga, MLA (South Champhai), and former Indian football stalwart Jeje Lalpekhlua, MLA (South Tuipui), also graced the historic event. (ANI)

