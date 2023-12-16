Left Menu

Mizoram Governor unfurls national flag atop 70-foot-high mast to mark Vijay Diwas

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war, Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Governor of Mizoram, unfurled the 70-foot national flag at Assam Rifles Headquarters, Aizawl.

ANI | Updated: 16-12-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2023 20:32 IST
Mizoram Governor unfurls national flag atop 70-foot-high mast to mark Vijay Diwas
Mizoram Governor unfurls national flag atop 70-foot-high mast to mark Vijay Diwas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To commemorate the 42nd anniversary of the victory in the 1971 war, Hari Babu Kambhampati, the Governor of Mizoram, unfurled the 70-foot national flag at Assam Rifles Headquarters, Aizawl. The National Flag atop a 70-foot mast is the first of its kind to have been installed in the state of Mizoram, read a press statement from the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Mizoram.

The ceremony was organised to commemorate Vijay Diwas and pay homage to the indomitable bravery of Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifices during the 1971 war. On this occasion, it may be worthwhile to mention that the state of Mizoram witnessed the incomparable participation of soldiers during the 1971 war, where the fearless Mizos showed impeccable valour.

The ceremony also aims to spread a feeling of nationalism and patriotism. Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga, MLA (South Champhai), and former Indian football stalwart Jeje Lalpekhlua, MLA (South Tuipui), also graced the historic event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023