Italy to prolong war supplies to Ukraine until the end of 2024

Italy's cabinet on Tuesday passed a law decree that allows it to continue supplying until the end of 2024 "means, materials and equipment" to Ukraine to support its war effort against Russia, a defence ministry statement said.
Supplies will include not only weapons but also power generators and "everything needed to support military operations in defence of unarmed civilians," the statement said, adding the government would ask parliament to confirm the decision.
