India welcomes 2024 with celebrations and prayers across faiths

A large number of people from different faiths gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year amid prayers and celebrations.

Visuals from Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple during the first aarti of 2024. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As the nation welcomed the year 2024 with various celebrations, some people across the country greeted the new year with prayers. A large number of people from different faiths gathered at their religious places of worship to welcome the new year amid prayers and celebrations.

Devotees at Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi offered their prayers on the occasion as the temple held its first aarti of the year. Similarly, the Golden Temple in Amritsar also witnessed devotees welcoming the new year with faith and prayers.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal, along with his wife MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, reached the Golden Temple and offered prayers as the New Year began. "We are here at the Darbar Sahib to pray that the new year becomes a year of happiness for everyone. May the country and Punjab develop," said Sukhbir Badal.

A large number of devotees visited Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple in Pathanamthitta on the last day of the year. Shirdi Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi, Maharashtra, also witnessed devotees gathering to offer their prayers on the last day of the year. Meanwhile, cities across the country welcomed the new year with lavish celebrations and joy.

Goa dazzled with a magnificent display of fireworks, and people gathered at Mumbai's Gateway of India to welcome 2024. In Delhi, a New Year's aarti was performed at Jhandewalan Devi Temple, and huge crowds gathered at Connaught Place.

Similarly, Kamarajar Salai in Chennai saw a large turnout, and Mall Road in Shimla was filled with people welcoming the upcoming year. (ANI)

