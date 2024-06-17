Tragic Snakebite Incident in Maharashtra: 8-Year-Old Boy Succumbs
An eight-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically died following a snakebite, officials confirmed on Monday.
The boy, from the Kondana-Satvipada area, was first taken to the Rural Hospital in Manor for preliminary treatment and then referred to a specialized facility for advanced care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the bite en route on Saturday.
Dr. Ramdas Marad, the district's Civil Surgeon, explained that while the Rural Hospital had a ventilator and other basic facilities, the patient likely needed ICU care, necessitating the referral. The snakebite occurred at around 10:30 PM on June 14, but the boy did not reach the Rural Hospital until 1 AM on June 15, a delay that may have worsened his condition.
