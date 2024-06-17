Left Menu

Tragic Snakebite Incident in Maharashtra: 8-Year-Old Boy Succumbs

An eight-year-old boy from Palghar district, Maharashtra, died after being bitten by a snake. He was initially treated at a rural hospital but referred to a specialized facility where he succumbed en route. Medical delays and the need for advanced care likely aggravated his condition.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 17-06-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 19:35 IST
Tragic Snakebite Incident in Maharashtra: 8-Year-Old Boy Succumbs
boy
  • Country:
  • India

An eight-year-old boy from Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically died following a snakebite, officials confirmed on Monday.

The boy, from the Kondana-Satvipada area, was first taken to the Rural Hospital in Manor for preliminary treatment and then referred to a specialized facility for advanced care. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the bite en route on Saturday.

Dr. Ramdas Marad, the district's Civil Surgeon, explained that while the Rural Hospital had a ventilator and other basic facilities, the patient likely needed ICU care, necessitating the referral. The snakebite occurred at around 10:30 PM on June 14, but the boy did not reach the Rural Hospital until 1 AM on June 15, a delay that may have worsened his condition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024