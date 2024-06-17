DERC's Bold Move: 29.91% Renewable Energy Mandate for 2024
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has unveiled draft regulations imposing a 29.91% renewable purchase obligation (RPO) for 2024. The regulations mandate all electricity distributors to source a significant portion of their energy from renewables, with penalties for non-compliance. Public comments are invited until July 2.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) has introduced its draft regulations for the Renewable Purchase Obligation (RPO), setting a 29.91% green energy mandate for 2024.
The regulations compel all electricity distribution licensees to procure a significant share of their energy from renewable sources.
Stakeholders, including discoms, must meet the specific RPO targets annually, with non-compliance resulting in a fine of 10 paise per unit. Distributed RPO targets align with the Ministry of Power's recent notification.
The draft is open for public comment until July 2.
Consumers can fulfill their RPOs through various options such as solar rooftop installations, captive power plants, or purchasing renewable energy certificates.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
