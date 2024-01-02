Left Menu

Efforts being made to bring changes to villages of Delhi under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan: LG Saxena

"Delhi is the capital of India so everything in Delhi should be world-class but unfortunately, it is not like that. Efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of Delhi. Last year, I adopted 5 villages and a lot of work has been done there. Every village should have basic requirements like good roads, clean gutter, street lights, Police chowki, sports facilities, dispensaries and a post office," said Saxena.

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 17:26 IST
Efforts being made to bring changes to villages of Delhi under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan: LG Saxena
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG), Vinai Kumar Saxena on Tuesday attended the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan', a campaign to develop urbanised villages and said that efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of the national capital. Speaking to ANI at the campaigning program, the Delhi LG said, "I keep visiting the villages of Delhi, and I have seen there are issues with roads, drainage, issues of cleanliness and in some villages there are issues with schools as well."

"Delhi is the capital of India so everything in Delhi should be world-class but unfortunately, it is not like that. Efforts are being made to bring changes to the villages of Delhi. Last year, I adopted 5 villages and a lot of work has been done there. Every village should have basic requirements like good roads, clean gutter, street lights, Police chowki, sports facilities, dispensaries and a post office," added Saxena. "This program for today is focused on this purpose that we go to villages and ask the villagers about their issues. Our officials have surveyed every village and made charts which consist of the list of facilities provided or need to be provided. Now we are asking the villages themselves about their needs," he said.

Adding further he asserted, "We are planning to change the face of the villages within 6-8 months. We are all working towards that goal." Earlier last month, L-G VK Saxena launched the 'Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan' from Northwest Delhi's Jaunti village with an aim at developing the city's urbanised villages,

To be funded and implemented by the Delhi Development Authority, the campaign was earmarked amount of more than Rs 800 crore which will be utilised for the creation and upgradation of basic infrastructure, livelihood, scientific livestock management, healthcare, proper land use, and water management among other objectives. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024