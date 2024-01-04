Chhattisgarh: Bhilai's Maitri Bagh Zoo welcomes 2 new members into white tiger family; count now 10

The Maitri Bagh Zoo at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh's Durg district welcomed two new members into its family of White Tigers on Thursday. According to officials at the zoological garden, the two white cubs were born four months ago but the information regarding their birth was not disclosed publicly due to security reasons.

With the new addition, the total number of White Tigers in Maitri Bagh Zoo has reached 10, officials informed, adding that the cubs will be released into a cage on Friday. Earlier this year, a white tigress named Raksha gave birth to three cubs at the Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai.

"The tigress has been named Raksha and the tiger Sultan. The pair of tigers was brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997. The zoo had several cubs. We shifted around 12 of them to different zoos across the country," Maitri Bagh Zoo in-charge NK Jain told ANI. In November last year, a two-month-old white tiger named 'Singham' was released in the Maitri Bagh Zoo in the Bhilai district. (ANI)

