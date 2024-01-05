North Korea conducts artillery drills along disputed sea border, South Korea to stage similar drills

South Korea says North Korea has conducted artillery drills along the rivals' tense sea boundary in violation of a 2018 military agreement.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired 200 rounds in the waters north of their disputed western sea boundary on Friday.

South Korea called the North Korean drills a provocation, though it suffered no damage.

Residents of South Korea's front-line island of Yeonpyeong say the South Korean military has asked them to evacuate because it plans to launch firing drills later Friday.(AP) AMS

