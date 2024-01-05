Union Minister Piyush Goyal urges auto industry to achieve 50 pc export share

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Piyush Goyal, on Friday urged the auto industry to not limit itself to achieving a 25 percent export share but rather aim for at least a 50 percent export share. Goyal unveiled the logo and booklet for the mega mobility show, "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024."

While addressing the curtain-raising programme of the mega mobility show held in New Delhi today, the Minister highlighted the whole-of-government approach introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that has catapulted India into a new era of innovative thinking and holistic working methods. He encouraged the industry stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach to seizing opportunities in the global economy, emphasising the vast potential for Indian businesses to capture large world markets.

Goyal praised the collaborative spirit prevalent across sectors, highlighting its role in driving the best outcomes while fostering healthy competition. The Union Minister also underlined the significance of these mega exhibitions, noting their international scale and ambition. The exhibitions aim to present India's strengths to the global market and position the country as an international player across industries.

Emphasising India's ambition to substantially increase its share of global exports, the minister urged the industry to strive for greater excellence and performance on the global stage. The prestigious event "Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024" is scheduled to be held from February 1-3, 2024, at the state-of-the-art, world-class destination and host to the G20, Bharat Mandapam, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 promises to be a landmark event, heralding a new era of collaboration and innovation in the mobility sector. With over 600 exhibitors from more than 50 countries, the expo highlights cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility. From cutting-edge technologies to sustainable solutions, the exhibition is a testament to India's engineering excellence. Featured will be specialised exhibitions such as Auto Show (including electric and hybrid vehicles), ACMA Automechanika, Large-scale Tyre Exhibition, Urban Mobility Solutions (two-wheelers/e-bikes, drones, etc.), EV Infra Pavilion (including charging stations and battery swapping), Battery Tech Pavilion and other energy sources like hydrogen, etc., and cutting-edge technologies in the mobility landscape.

The event will also feature more than 13 conferences, each dedicated to different aspects of the mobility value chain, with participation from experts from across the globe. The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 marks a pivotal moment in the mobility sector, showcasing India's dedication to engineering excellence and sustainable solutions. Specialised exhibitions include electric vehicles, the Auto Show, ACMA Automechanika, large-scale tyre exhibitions, urban mobility solutions, the EV infrastructure pavilion, the battery technology pavilion, and more.

The event features more than 13 conferences addressing various aspects of the mobility value chain, with global experts participating. This expo signifies a collaborative effort to shape the future of mobility through innovation and international cooperation. More than 27 leading vehicle manufacturers are set to unveil new models and electric vehicles, showcasing the automotive industry's steadfast commitment to innovation. Legacy automotive players, both international and domestic, will be showcasing their electric, hybrid, CNG and biofuel-powered vehicles.

Along with vehicle manufacturers, the event will have over 400 auto component manufacturers and more than 1000 brands from more than 13 global markets, displaying their entire range of products, technologies, and services, from supplies to OEMs to the aftermarket. Countries such as Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand will have dedicated country pavilions, while there will be additional international participation from the USA, Spain, UAE, Russia, Italy, Turkey, Singapore and Belgium.

ACMA's flagship aftermarket expo, the ACMA Automechanika New Delhi, will now be featured as part of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. The event will also see a large participation from major international and Indian battery manufacturers, battery supply chains and recycling companies. More than 10 leading companies will also be showcasing EV infrastructure services, including charging stations and battery-swapping solutions, during the event.

One of the highlights of the event will be the CEO Conclave, where visionary leaders will gather at the CEO Conclave to deliberate on the future trajectory of the mobility industry. NASSCOM will be hosting the NASSCOM Auto Techade Pavilion in the event to showcase India as a powerhouse for automotive software capabilities, advanced technology capabilities and innovation ecosystems.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024 is an industry-led and government-supported initiative and is being coordinated by the Engineering Export Promotion Council India (EEPC India) with the joint support of various stakeholder industry bodies. The curtain-raising event was attended by officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, supporting ministries and industry associations, automotive sector industry leaders, representatives of foreign embassies and missions, knowledge partners and stakeholders. (ANI)

