Left Menu

BP close to naming Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO- Sky News

BP is close to naming acting chief executive Murray Auchincloss as its permanent CEO succeeding Bernard Looney, Sky News reported on Tuesday. The decision could be made public later on Tuesday or as early as Wednesday morning, the report added. BP declined to comment on the Sky New report, when contacted by Reuters. BP was thrown into turmoil after Looney resigned on Sept.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2024 02:11 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 02:04 IST
BP close to naming Murray Auchincloss as permanent CEO- Sky News
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

BP is close to naming acting chief executive Murray Auchincloss as its permanent CEO succeeding Bernard Looney, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

The decision could be made public later on Tuesday or as early as Wednesday morning, the report added. BP declined to comment on the Sky New report, when contacted by Reuters.

BP was thrown into turmoil after Looney resigned on Sept. 12 for failing to disclose relationships with employees and leaving no clear succession plan in place. The company was looking at Auchincloss, Carol Howle, head of trading and shipping, and Emma Delaney, head of customers and products, as potential successors to Looney, Reuters reported last month.

Auchincloss, who became the company's CFO in July 2020, was key in formulating changes to the company's strategy, including slowing down BP's retreat from oil and gas and reducing spending on renewables in an effort to improve returns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024