World Cup Ticket Prices Soar: Ronaldo vs. Modric in Toronto

Ticket prices for the Portugal vs. Croatia World Cup match in Toronto skyrocketed, with the cheapest tickets exceeding $3,000 on resale platforms. This rise is attributed to FIFA's dynamic pricing system, which has made attending the tournament increasingly expensive and targeted toward wealthier fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ticket Prices At Resale Platforms Skyrocketed For The World Cup Between Portugal And Croatia In Toronto Next Week | Updated: 28-06-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 09:30 IST
World Cup Ticket Prices Soar: Ronaldo vs. Modric in Toronto
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In a dramatic surge reported late Saturday, ticket prices for the upcoming World Cup match between Portugal and Croatia in Toronto have skyrocketed, crossing the $3,000 mark on resale platforms. Ticketdata, a price-tracking website, revealed this figure as being the average price for the cheapest seats.

The high-profile match, scheduled for July 2, is driving demand as Cristiano Ronaldo squares off against former teammate Luka Modric. Portugal's draw with Colombia in Miami led to their second-place finish in Group K, while Croatia clinched the same rank in Group L by defeating Ghana.

Despite FIFA's recommendation to use its official resale marketplace, fans are flocking to platforms like StubHub and Vivid. The dynamic pricing model has inflated ticket and accommodation costs, marking this World Cup as a luxury event primarily accessible to wealthier spectators.

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