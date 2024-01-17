Left Menu

Telangana: Teenager dies after being electrocuted while flying kite

"The incident happened afternoon on Tuesday. The 13-year-old boy named Dornala Laxmi Vivek was flying a kite. The kite suddenly stuck on a high-tension wire. The boy tried to remove the kite with a rod. However, he got electrocuted. A case has been registered," police said.

Telangana: Teenager dies after being electrocuted while flying kite
Visuals from spot where incident took place (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A teenager died allegedly after being electrocuted while flying a kite in Telangana's Rangareddy district, police said. The incident took place at Mailardevpally police station area of Rangareddy on Tuesday, police said adding that a case has been registered.

"The incident happened afternoon on Tuesday. The 13-year-old boy named Dornala Laxmi Vivek was flying a kite, which suddenly got stuck on a high-tension wire. The boy tried to remove the kite with a rod and got electrocuted. A case has been registered," Admin Sub-Inspector Ramulu from Mailardevpally Police Station said giving details of the incident. Earlier on Monday, a seven-year-old girl was critically injured after her throat got caught in a glass-coated manja for kites while travelling on a scooter that her father was riding in Visakhapatnam. The incident took place on Waltair Road.

Speaking to ANI, Rama Rao, an officer of the Three Town Police Station, said the seven-year-old was seated in front of her father when her neck accidentally got caught in the manja that had been strung out to dry in the sun. However, the girl's father acted with swift presence of mind and timely action who rushed her to a hospital where timely medical intervention saved her life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

