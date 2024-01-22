Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari leads spiritual celebration in Nagpur on occasion of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a spiritual ceremony at the ancient Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur on Monday on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama's idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 14:00 IST
Nitin Gadkari performed puja at Poddareshwar Ram temple in Nagpur (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari held a spiritual ceremony at the ancient Poddareshwar Ram Temple in Nagpur on Monday on the auspicious occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama's idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. Accompanied by family members and students from the Karna Badhir School, Gadkari performed the recitation of the Ramraksha and conducted the aarti of Lord Rama.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi participated in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ramlalla in the newly-built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday. The Prime Minister reached Ayodhya earlier in the day to take part in the auspicious ceremony.

"The divine moment of Pran Prathishta of Shri Ram Lala in Ayodhya Dham is an emotional moment for everyone. It is my good fortune to be part of this unique programme. Jai Siyaram," PM Modi said in a tweet. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also attending the ceremony being held at the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Over 8,000 guests have been invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. Representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country are attending the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, are also attending the ceremony. The Prime Minister will address this distinguished gathering on the occasion. PM Modi will interact with shramjeevis associated with the construction of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir. He will also visit the Kuber Tila, where the ancient mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored. (ANI)

