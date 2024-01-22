MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari offers prayers at Jharneshwar Hanuman Temple on occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Monday offered prayers at Jharneshwar Hanuman Temple in Bhopal and participated in maha aarti and Sunderkand path organised here on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. Deputy leader of opposition Hemant Katare, former minister PC Sharma, former MLA Kunal Chaudhary, Congress leader KK Mishra and others were present on the occasion.

Patwari told reporters, "Today is the day of establishment of Lord Ram. Lord Ram resides everywhere. During 14 years of exile, Lord Ram led five famous vadh (killing) which taught us about how to end deceit, wickedness, greed, laziness and ego tendencies. I believe that we all should imbibe this in our lives. Today is an occasion of joy and happiness." "Ram never accepted even rule attachment, all dignity lies in his feelings. He conquered Lanka but he gave it to Vibhishana, a descendant of the demons. This in itself makes us realise why Lord Ram is Maryada Purushottam. I thank all my colleagues who organised Sunderkand here and we all are happy," the Congress leader added.

Earlier in the day, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi performed the 'aarti' of the Ram Lalla idol at the temple. PM Modi led the rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. He performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. He also took blessings from 'sadhus'.

Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. The historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects of the country. Over 8,000 guests were invited to the ceremony at the grand temple. (ANI)

