Republic Day 2024: Mohan Bhagwat unfurls tricolour at RSS headquarters

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat unfurled the national flag at RSS headquarters in Nagpur, on Friday on the occasion of the country's 75th Republic Day. Speaking on the occasion, the RSS chief said that the country will rise to greater heights when everyone works together with a sense of brotherhood and follows the Constitution.

"The strength of the people of India is infinite. When this strength rises, it does many miracles. Today, we are moving forward in every sector. We can achieve only when we are bound by a sense of brotherhood...In our country, there is a tradition of accepting diversity. The country will rise to greater heights when everyone works together with a sense of brotherhood and follows the Constitution," Bhagwat said. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.The Republic Day parade will commence at 10.30 am in the national capital and run for approximately 90 minutes. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival. The ceremony will start with the visit of PM Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. (ANI)

