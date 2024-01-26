CRPF contingent: More than 200 women personnel march down Kartavya Path

More than 200 women personnel of the CRPF -- largest para-military force in the world -- marched down the Kartavya Path in the 75th Republic Day parade here.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has the distinction of raising one of the first women band contingents. Constable Sosa Alpaben led the CRPF band consisting of 100 women personnel and it was playing 'Desh Ke Hum Hai Rakshak.

Following the band was the women contingent of the CRPF led by Assistant Commandant Megha Nair of 234th Battalion based in Visakhapatnam.

The force has the distinction of raising the first-ever women armed police battalion in the country. The CRPF is the largest para-military force in the world having 246 battalions with over 3.24 lakh personnel.

