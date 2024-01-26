Left Menu

Republic Day parade: Maharashtra tableau based on coronation year celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The Maharashtra tableau this year is based upon 350 coronation year celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 12:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 12:24 IST
Republic Day parade: Maharashtra tableau based on coronation year celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Maharashtra tableau (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra tableau this year is based upon 350 coronation year celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Under the guidance of Rajmata Jijau and inspired by her thoughts, the dream of Hindu 'Swarajya' became a reality. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj established independent 'Swarajya with the participation of ryots.

The work and thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in establishing the 'Swarajya' are an inspiration for all Indians and its attributes of equality, justice, respect for women, taxation system with a human face, interfaith harmony and environmental considerations are instituted in the Constitution. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's fight was mainly against injustice and exploitation. Hence, he established the kingdom kingdom of the people. of the ryots that is the kingdom of people.

In the tractor section of the tableau, Rajmata Jijau is seen teaching child Shivaji the lessons of politics, equality, justice, and equanimity. Behind them are scales representing justice. At the centre of the tableau is a depiction of Ashtapradhan Mandal Darbar where some women are raising their questions in this court. On the back end of the tableau are a replica of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Rajmata and other courtiers along with the forts and royal seal in the background.

The trailer affront shows the edict of the Maharaja, as well as royal insignia. Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day on Friday by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

President Murmu on her arrival at Kartavya Path was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Simultaneously, the National Anthem was played and the 21 Gun Salute was presented to the President. President Murmu and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, who is the chief guest at this year's Republic Day celebration were escorted by the President's Bodyguard- 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak'.

The President's Bodyguard is the seniormost Regiment of the Indian Army. This Republic Day is special for this elite Regiment as the 'Angrakshak' has completed 250 years of service since its raising in 1773. The two Presidents arrived at Kartavya Path in the 'Traditional Buggy', a practice which made a comeback after a gap of 40 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024