Uttar Pradesh Governor Extends Republic Day Greetings Highlighting Constitutional Unity

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel greeted the state and nation ahead of the 77th Republic Day, hailing it as a grand celebration of democracy, constitutional values, and national unity.

In her statement, Patel emphasized that Republic Day epitomizes the unity in diversity, reflecting India's rich Indianness. She further noted that the Constitution not only bestows rights but also reminds citizens of their duties. The commitment to diversity, tolerance, and participation bolsters Indian democracy, she added.

Patel also underscored the importance of grasping the power and dignity of the Constitution. She called on citizens to realize the ideas of India's framers and contribute to building a self-reliant and developed nation.