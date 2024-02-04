Left Menu

Assam Legislative Assembly's Budget session to start on Feb 5

The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on February 5 and the session is scheduled to go on until February 28.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will begin on February 5 and the session is scheduled to go on until February 28. Tight security arrangements have been made in the state assembly premises ahead of the budget session which will be continued till February 28.

Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog will table the state budget 2024-25 on the floor on February 12. Dr Numal Momin, Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly told ANI that, the budget session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be started from tomorrow and will be continued till February 28.

"The state budget will be tabled on February 12. Many important issues will also be discussed during this session. Many bills will be tabled. All arrangements have been made for this session," Dr Numal Momin said. Earlier Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the Assam Polygamy Ban Bill will be introduced in this assembly session.

Apart from it, the new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, several other new bills, and amendment bills will be introduced in the budget session. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

