Yandex NV agrees $5.2 bln sale of Russian assets to investor consortium

Nasdaq-listed technology company Yandex NV on Monday said it had agreed a 475-billion-rouble ($5.21 billion) cash and shares deal to sell its Russian assets to a consortium of Russian investors, including a fund ultimately owned by oil major Lukoil. Often referred to as "Russia's Google", tech firm Yandex developed leading online services, including search, advertising and ride-hailing, and was one of the few Russian companies with the potential to become a global business until Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Monday's agreement is the most significant development in the company's corporate restructuring.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 11:36 IST
