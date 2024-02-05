Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to be new Vice Chief, Lt Gen Suchendra to head Northern Command

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi has been appointed as the new Army Vice Chief as of February 15. He would be replacing Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, who would be his successor at the Northern Army Command in Udhampur. The Army postings for new transfers were issued today and the two officers will take over their new assignments on February 15, Army officials said.

Lt Gen.. Dwivedi has earlier been in the Army Headquarters as the Deputy Chief and Director General of Infantry. He served for two years in the operationally active Northern Command at the time when India and China have been engaged in a military standoff.' Lt Gen. Kumar has been the Vice Chief for around a year after he was promoted to the rank of Army Commander. He served as the 16 Corps commander earlier and has served in multiple command and staff roles. (ANI)

