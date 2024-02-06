Fire breaks out at 2nd floor of Mumbai building, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the 2nd floor of a building in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday, officials said. There have been no injuries or casualties as of now.

The incident took place in street number 3 of the Kamathipura area, located in the Grant Road area of Mumbai. According to the Mumbai Fire Department, as soon as information about the fire was received, five fire brigade vehicles reached the spot and started controlling the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, a fire broke out on the 27th floor of a multi-story building in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai on Monday night, officials said. There have been no injuries or casualties. The incident took place in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Prompt response from the fire department ensured fire tenders reached the spot on time. (ANI)

