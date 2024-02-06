Mizoram Police recovers crystal meth worth Rs 31 crore; two held

Mizoram police on Tuesday seized a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 31 crore in the Champhai district. "Acting on input received from a reliable source, a joint operation team of CID (SB) and Champhai police seized 10 packets of suspected Crystal meth weighing 10.385 kg worth Rs 31.115 crore on Tuesday at Melbuk area in Champhai District," Mizoram police stated in a release.

Police arrested two drug peddlers identified as Malsawmzuali (38 years old) and Lalchhandama (19 years old). "The origin and destination of this drug is under investigation. Case No. 6/2024, dt. 06.02.2024 under section 22 (C)/29 NDPS Act, 1985 was registered at Zokhawthar Police Station," said in the press release.

Earlier on February 2, Assam Police recovered and seized 700 grams of heroin from a vehicle in Assam's Karimganj district. Partha Pratim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj District, said, "Police intercepted a vehicle in the Chargola area. During the search, we found several secret chambers. Upon further checking, we recovered 55 soap cases of heroin weighing about 700 grams."

SP Das further said the apprehended driver has been identified as Christopher Zochhuana, a resident of Champhai, Mizoram. Following the recovery of the heroin, police have registered a case under relevant sections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)