"Under her watchful eye, Indian economy hit doldrums": Priyank Kharge reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's jibe at Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama for calling Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'Super PM' while responding to the debate on the White Paper in Lok Sabha earlier this week. The Congress leader described Nirmala Sitharaman as arguably "India's most incompetent" Finance Minister, "under whose watchful eye, the economy has hit the doldrums."

Kharge told ANI on Saturday in Kalaburagi, "Its been 10 years since this government was formed, and they still depend on Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge to be in the news. That means they have not achieved anything in the last 10 years." The Congress further said that Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP representing Karnataka, should have produced a 'White Paper' "about her contribution towards the state."

"She should talk about the 14th and 15th financial injustices that are being meted out to Karnataka," he alleged. She should explain why MNREGA workers are not being paid wages..." he alleged. "Under her watchful eye, the Indian economy has hit the doldrums. She is perhaps India's most incompetent finance minister ever," the Congress leader added.

"The centre point of the 'Ghotala-driven' government and mismanagement of the economy lies in the issue of leadership. Sonia Gandhiji was the 'super' Prime Minister as the chairperson of the advisory council and an extra-constitutional and unaccountable person," Sitharaman said earlier this week. The White Paper tabled by the BJP government in the Lok Sabha, compares the 10 years of economic management of the Congress-led UPA government with that of the Modi government, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)