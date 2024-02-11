Left Menu

"Under her watchful eye, Indian economy hit doldrums": Priyank Kharge reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's jibe at Sonia Gandhi

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama for calling Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'Super PM' while responding to the debate on the White Paper in Lok Sabha earlier this week.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 10:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 10:52 IST
"Under her watchful eye, Indian economy hit doldrums": Priyank Kharge reacts to Nirmala Sitharaman's jibe at Sonia Gandhi
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge hit back at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharama for calling Congress leader Sonia Gandhi 'Super PM' while responding to the debate on the White Paper in Lok Sabha earlier this week. The Congress leader described Nirmala Sitharaman as arguably "India's most incompetent" Finance Minister, "under whose watchful eye, the economy has hit the doldrums."

Kharge told ANI on Saturday in Kalaburagi, "Its been 10 years since this government was formed, and they still depend on Pandit Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge to be in the news. That means they have not achieved anything in the last 10 years." The Congress further said that Nirmala Sitharaman, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP representing Karnataka, should have produced a 'White Paper' "about her contribution towards the state."

"She should talk about the 14th and 15th financial injustices that are being meted out to Karnataka," he alleged. She should explain why MNREGA workers are not being paid wages..." he alleged. "Under her watchful eye, the Indian economy has hit the doldrums. She is perhaps India's most incompetent finance minister ever," the Congress leader added.

"The centre point of the 'Ghotala-driven' government and mismanagement of the economy lies in the issue of leadership. Sonia Gandhiji was the 'super' Prime Minister as the chairperson of the advisory council and an extra-constitutional and unaccountable person," Sitharaman said earlier this week. The White Paper tabled by the BJP government in the Lok Sabha, compares the 10 years of economic management of the Congress-led UPA government with that of the Modi government, was tabled in Parliament on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024