Left Menu

Super Eagles Rally: Nigeria's AFCON Ambitions

Nigeria's national football team must focus on their Africa Cup of Nations campaign after failing to qualify for next year's World Cup. Coach Eric Chelle emphasizes concentration and ambition as the Super Eagles prepare to face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, despite defensive challenges due to injuries and retirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 00:00 IST
Super Eagles Rally: Nigeria's AFCON Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, are urged to remain focused on the Africa Cup of Nations despite missing out on next year's World Cup qualification. Coach Eric Chelle addressed the media on Monday, emphasizing the need to prioritize their development and ambitions in the continental tournament.

Chelle advised the players to block out distractions, highlighting the painful World Cup miss but stressing the importance of concentrating on their current goal. "We need to focus on ourselves and our ambitions," he stated, reaffirming the team's determination to succeed in their first match against Tanzania.

Facing challenges like defensive injuries and the retirement of William Troost-Ekong, Chelle expressed confidence in his squad. Nigeria, last year's runners-up, will also face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stage, with hopes of a strong tournament showing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025