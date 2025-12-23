Super Eagles Rally: Nigeria's AFCON Ambitions
Nigeria's national football team must focus on their Africa Cup of Nations campaign after failing to qualify for next year's World Cup. Coach Eric Chelle emphasizes concentration and ambition as the Super Eagles prepare to face Tanzania, Tunisia, and Uganda, despite defensive challenges due to injuries and retirements.
Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, are urged to remain focused on the Africa Cup of Nations despite missing out on next year's World Cup qualification. Coach Eric Chelle addressed the media on Monday, emphasizing the need to prioritize their development and ambitions in the continental tournament.
Chelle advised the players to block out distractions, highlighting the painful World Cup miss but stressing the importance of concentrating on their current goal. "We need to focus on ourselves and our ambitions," he stated, reaffirming the team's determination to succeed in their first match against Tanzania.
Facing challenges like defensive injuries and the retirement of William Troost-Ekong, Chelle expressed confidence in his squad. Nigeria, last year's runners-up, will also face Tunisia and Uganda in the group stage, with hopes of a strong tournament showing.
