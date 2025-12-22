Rahul Gandhi's Call: Save India’s Democratic Essence

Rahul Gandhi has made significant claims against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that they aim to dismantle the Indian Constitution that ensures equal rights. Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi pledged to create an effective opposition resistance capable of unseating the BJP from power.

Gandhi accused the BJP of deploying a full-scale assault on India's institutional framework, claiming it serves the party's political gains. He highlighted concerns over the weaponization of these institutions, expressing the opposition's intent to combat this control. Gandhi described India's democracy as not just a national treasure but a global one, implying that threats to its integrity concern the world.

In a video released by Congress, Gandhi emphasized that Indian democracy's complexity and size make it a pivotal global asset. Any attack on this system, he argued, is an attack on global democracy. The Congress leader's statements were a part of his recent visit to Germany.