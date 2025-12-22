Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Call: Save India’s Democratic Essence

Rahul Gandhi accuses the BJP of undermining India's Constitution and vows to strengthen opposition efforts against BJP's institutional control. Speaking in Berlin, he highlights the global importance of India's democracy, claiming an assault on it is an assault on democracy worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:54 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Call: Save India’s Democratic Essence
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has made significant claims against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that they aim to dismantle the Indian Constitution that ensures equal rights. Speaking at the Hertie School in Berlin, Gandhi pledged to create an effective opposition resistance capable of unseating the BJP from power.

Gandhi accused the BJP of deploying a full-scale assault on India's institutional framework, claiming it serves the party's political gains. He highlighted concerns over the weaponization of these institutions, expressing the opposition's intent to combat this control. Gandhi described India's democracy as not just a national treasure but a global one, implying that threats to its integrity concern the world.

In a video released by Congress, Gandhi emphasized that Indian democracy's complexity and size make it a pivotal global asset. Any attack on this system, he argued, is an attack on global democracy. The Congress leader's statements were a part of his recent visit to Germany.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025