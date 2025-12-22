Left Menu

Bear Scare at School: Wildlife Intrusion Spurs Safety Measures in Uttarakhand

A wild bear and her cub entered a school in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, causing a safety scare. The cub attacked a student, resulting in minor injuries. This incident led to the adjustment of school timings and the clearing of nearby bushes to ensure student safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 22-12-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 23:56 IST
Bear Scare at School: Wildlife Intrusion Spurs Safety Measures in Uttarakhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A dramatic morning unfolded at a school in Pokhri tehsil, Uttarakhand, when a wild bear and her cub ventured into the school premises, creating chaos and fear. The timely intervention by teachers saved the situation, though a student suffered minor injuries from a cub attack.

The panic-stricken students quickly sought refuge in a room, locking themselves inside, as the bear attempted to breach the door. Teachers acted fast, raising alarms that eventually prompted the bears to flee. This incident marks the third bear-related encounter near the school, calling for urgent safety measures.

In response, local authorities have adjusted school opening times to minimize wildlife encounters and have started clearing surrounding bushes, turning them into potential bear habitats. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide student escorts to ensure their safety on the way to school.

(With inputs from agencies.)

