Left Menu

Delhi: School education dept secretary chairs review meeting of PARAKH assessment body

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, chaired a review meeting on PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) with the stakeholders, said an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 22:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 22:06 IST
Delhi: School education dept secretary chairs review meeting of PARAKH assessment body
School education Department secretary chairs review meeting of PARAKH assessment body (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, chaired a review meeting on PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) with the stakeholders, said an official statement. PARAKH was established in March 2023 as an independent body under the Ministry of Education to fulfil the objectives suggested by the National Education Policy, 2020.

Highlighting the importance of assessment, Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, DoSEL, said that it is at the base of the entire process, and if the assessment is run properly, it will change people's perceptions about education. India will set the benchmark for the rest of the world regarding the future of assessment, according to the official statement. He further said that teachers should be made aware of the significance of NAS so that they can conduct the exams with due diligence.

As per the Ministry of Education, "detailed discussion took place about the 'Academic Bank of Credit' strengthening the 'Competency-Based Framework' through the use of 'Holistic Progress Cards (HPCs)'. These HPCs are also visualised as teacher training tools and make the teacher aware of the grade-specific competencies and their related assessments.

Additional Secretaries, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, Vipin Kumar and Anandrao V. Patil; Head, PARAKH, NCERT, Prof. Indrani Bhaduri, and other Bureau heads were also present for the meeting.The Educational Testing Service (ETS) team led by Amit Sevak, CEO, ETS, Princeton, US, also participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024