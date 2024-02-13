CBI searches 11 locations in Delhi, Nagaland in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has carried out searches at 11 locations in Delhi and Nagaland at the premises of the accused in a case related to the recovery of unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 71.5 lakh (approx) alleged to be bribe money. The searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents and digital devices, etc.

CBI registered the instant case against Jitendra Gupta, IAS (2013 Batch), Additional Secretary, Department of Agriculture, Government of Nagaland, Rampaukai, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Government of Nagaland and Auto Vihoi, Veterinary Assistant Surgeon in Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Nagaland. It was alleged that the accused have been working under Project FOCUS (Fostering Climate Resilient Upland Farming System) in Nagaland.

It has been further alleged that consequent upon recovery of the cash amount of Rs 71.50 lakh from the possession of the accused while they were travelling from Dimapur to Delhi by air, questioning was carried out by Income Tax Department. Based on the disclosures made by the accused, it was allegedly discovered that the cash amount belonged to the accused Additional Secretary who had received the same as a bribe from various persons associated with the project for approving the bills.

It was further alleged that the said accused had conspired in receiving and transporting the bribe amount to Delhi. Investigation is underway. (ANI)

