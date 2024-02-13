Left Menu

US envoy doesn't expect Ukraine NATO invitation at July summit

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:03 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:03 IST
The U.S. ambassador to NATO, Julianne Smith, said on Tuesday she does not expect the alliance to issue a membership invitation to Ukraine at its summit in Washington this coming July.

"As for the summit this summer, I do not expect the alliance to issue an invitation at this juncture," Smith said on a conference call with reporters.

