Left Menu

Euro area benchmark Bund yield hits 11-week high after US data

European rate expectations and government bonds have largely moved in line with their U.S. equivalents in recent months, despite economic growth data in Europe significantly underperforming that of the United States. Markets also reduced bets on European Central Bank monetary easing and are pricing around 110 basis points of cuts in 2024, around 10 bps fewer than before the U.S. data.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:28 IST
Euro area benchmark Bund yield hits 11-week high after US data

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday echoing moves in the United States after hotter than expected U.S. inflation data caused markets to reduce expectations of imminent central bank rate cuts. Germany's benchmark 10 year bond yield the benchmark for the currency bloc, was last up around five basis points on the day at 2.42%, its highest since Dec. 1.

The U.S. data showed the Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, above the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. On a year-on-year basis, it gained 3.1% versus the 2.9% estimated growth. European rate expectations and government bonds have largely moved in line with their U.S. equivalents in recent months, despite economic growth data in Europe significantly underperforming that of the United States.

Markets also reduced bets on European Central Bank monetary easing and are pricing around 110 basis points of cuts in 2024, around 10 bps fewer than before the U.S. data. Germany's two year yield, which is sensitive to moves in rate expectations, was last up around 7 basis points on the day at an 11-week high of 2.78%, having traded slightly lower before the U.S. data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024