Release of Navy veterans by Qatar became possible because of PM Modi's strong stature: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the Centre's efforts after eight Indian Navy veterans were released, detained by Qatar on espionage charges, terming it a 'huge achievement' for the government. Bhupendra Patel said on Tuesday that the release of eight Indian Navy veterans has been possible due to the strong stature of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a world leader.

"Eight Indian Navy veterans in custody in Qatar have returned to India safely. This is a huge achievement for the government... My greetings to PM Modi on behalf of the people of Gujarat. Because of the successful efforts of PM Modi, the death sentence of these eight veterans was reduced to life imprisonment. But now, they are not only released but they have reached India safely... This has been possible because of PM Modi's strong stature as a world leader and our friendly relations with the world under PM Modi's leadership..." he said. In a major diplomatic triumph, the eight Indian Navy veterans, who were detained on espionage charges, were released by Qatar on Monday, after their death sentence was commuted earlier after New Delhi's diplomatic intervention.

The navy veterans, after setting foot in their homeland after months of captivity, heaped praise on PM Modi, saying they wouldn't have been freed had it for the sustained diplomatic efforts at his behest to secure their release. The men -- Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh -- were detained in August 2022.

Amid desperate pleas by the anxious kin of the Navy veterans to secure their release and safe passage back to their homeland, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had assured that it would mobilise all diplomatic channels and arrange legal assistance to bring them back. On December 28, 2023, Qatar's Court of Appeal commuted the death penalty awarded to all eight men in October 2023.

The eight Indian nationals were imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 and were accused of allegedly spying on a submarine programme. The retired naval personnel were sentenced to death by a Qatar court on charges that have not yet been made public officially. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai and discussed bilateral partnerships and the "well-being of the Indian community" living in Qatar. (ANI)

