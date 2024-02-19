Left Menu

Value addition in every area adds to UP's strength: Yogi Adityanath

"In 2018, during the first Investors Summit, the Prime Minister had said here in Lucknow that UP has values and virtues but in these changing times, value addition is required. Not only in work culture or business culture but UP's strength in every area requires value addition," Adityanath said in his address at the fourth edition of the Groundbreaking Ceremony in Lucknow.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 16:43 IST
Value addition in every area adds to UP's strength: Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Ground Breaking ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that value addition is required in every area of the state so that it adds to its strength. "In 2018, during the first Investors Summit, the Prime Minister had said here in Lucknow that UP has values and virtues but in these changing times, value addition is required. Not only in work culture or business culture but UP's strength in every area requires value addition," Adityanath said in his address at the fourth edition of the Groundbreaking Ceremony in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister said that the state has assimilated the Prime Minister's instructions on value addition and has framed its policies. "Today, six years later, I am delighted to say that assimilating these words of the PM, Uttar Pradesh has framed its policies - as a result of which within six years, the fourth edition of this groundbreaking ceremony is being organised," the Chief Minister said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister at the groundbreaking event, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated him for inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. "I would like to extend a hearty welcome to PM Modi in UP, after ending the five century-long wait as well as inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country is making continuous progress under the vision of PM Modi's inclusive development. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today the country is making continuous progress with the sense of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. No section in society finds itself alone or lagging behind today," Singh said.

Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, the Raksha Mantri said, "With the strong foundation of the development of India that you (PM Modi) have laid down in the last 10 years, people of the country are confident that by your third and fourth tenure, this development will reach its peak." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024