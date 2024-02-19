Value addition in every area adds to UP's strength: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that value addition is required in every area of the state so that it adds to its strength. "In 2018, during the first Investors Summit, the Prime Minister had said here in Lucknow that UP has values and virtues but in these changing times, value addition is required. Not only in work culture or business culture but UP's strength in every area requires value addition," Adityanath said in his address at the fourth edition of the Groundbreaking Ceremony in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister said that the state has assimilated the Prime Minister's instructions on value addition and has framed its policies. "Today, six years later, I am delighted to say that assimilating these words of the PM, Uttar Pradesh has framed its policies - as a result of which within six years, the fourth edition of this groundbreaking ceremony is being organised," the Chief Minister said.

Welcoming the Prime Minister at the groundbreaking event, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister congratulated him for inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi. "I would like to extend a hearty welcome to PM Modi in UP, after ending the five century-long wait as well as inaugurating the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi," he said.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the country is making continuous progress under the vision of PM Modi's inclusive development. "Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, today the country is making continuous progress with the sense of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. No section in society finds itself alone or lagging behind today," Singh said.

Heaping praises on the Prime Minister, the Raksha Mantri said, "With the strong foundation of the development of India that you (PM Modi) have laid down in the last 10 years, people of the country are confident that by your third and fourth tenure, this development will reach its peak." (ANI)

