Left Menu

WFP welcomes US$1.9 million support from Japan to provide food assistance in Sudan

Japan’s contribution  comes in as the conflict in Sudan enters its tenth month and continues to spread across the country, resulting in record levels of hunger and displacement.  

WFP | Updated: 20-02-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 16:13 IST
WFP welcomes US$1.9 million support from Japan to provide food assistance in Sudan
WFP has repeatedly warned of a looming hunger crisis in Sudan in the upcoming lean season if it cannot deliver food and nutrition assistance. Image Credit: Flickr

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Sudan welcomed a generous contribution of US$1.9 million from the Government of Japan. This will enable WFP to provide life-saving food assistance to some of the most vulnerable people across the country.

 

Japan’s contribution comes in as the conflict in Sudan enters its tenth month and continues to spread across the country, resulting in record levels of hunger and displacement.   This support will enable WFP to provide emergency food rations to over 55,000 of the most food-insecure people for 12 months.

“The situation in Sudan is already catastrophic and continues to worsen by the day as the conflict rages on and spreads.  Life-saving assistance must reach those who need it most,” said Eddie Rowe, WFP’s Country Director in Sudan.

Currently, nearly 18 million people face acute food insecurity in Sudan, of which nearly 5 million are at emergency levels of hunger (IPC4). WFP has repeatedly warned of a looming hunger crisis in Sudan in the upcoming lean season if it cannot deliver food and nutrition assistance.

“This contribution comes at a critical time when we can still take action to prevent a hunger catastrophe. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Japan for its unwavering support for WFP during unprecedented challenges to delivering aid across the country,” added Rowe.

“International society should provide more attention and support to the humanitarian crisis in Sudan, given the severity of the country's situation. Notably the food insecurity is an urgent issue threatening the people’s lives, and Japan aims to tackle this through the funding from our people. We hope that our contribution will bridge the gap between the assistance provided and what is needed, with a fervent hope for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further suffering”, said Kentaro Mizuuchi, Chargé d'affaires of Japan to Sudan.

In 2023, WFP was able to reach 6.2 million people following the conflict and continues working to reach those most in need to prevent the risk of catastrophic food insecurity. This is thanks to the generous support of donors like Japan, who has been a strong and reliable partner to WFP in Sudan. Since 2021, Japan has contributed around US$10.4 million to WFP Sudan, enabling the agency to provide emergency food assistance and operate the WFP-managed United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024