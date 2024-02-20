X (former Twitter) restores access to Yulia Navalnaya's account
The X account of Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was unblocked on Tuesday after a brief suspension.
It was unclear why the account was suspended.
