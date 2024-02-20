Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as early rate cut hopes fade; Walmart perks up
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as dwindling hopes for early interest rate cuts weighed on investor sentiment even as Walmart kicked off the earnings season for U.S. retailers on an upbeat note.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.73 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 38,576.26.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.25 points, or 0.32%, at 4,989.32, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 95.81 points, or 0.61%, to 15,679.84 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CSR Summit

REC honoured with 'Innovative Technology Development Award' at IIT Madras CS...

 India
2
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite gets February 2024 security patch, bug fixes

 Global
3
Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

Karnataka assembly pays homage to Jain seer Acharya Vidyasagar

 India
4
FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

FEATURE-Sri Lankan health crisis could worsen as doctors seek work abroad

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024